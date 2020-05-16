Highlights, Breakdown of COVID-19 cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 16, 2020

Highlights of COVID-19 cases for May 16, 2020

On the 16th of May 2020, 176 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 5621 cases have been confirmed, 1472 cases have been discharged and 176 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 176 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos(95), Oyo(31), FCT(11), Niger(8),Borno(8), Jigawa(6), Kaduna(4), Anambra(3), Edo(2), Rivers(2), Nasarawa(2), Bauchi(2),Benue(1), Zamfara(1).

Breakdown of COVID-19 cases for May 16, 2020