FeaturedHeadlines

Highlights, Breakdown of COVID-19 cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 16, 2020

Photo of Okay.ng Okay.ng May 17, 2020
1 minute read

Highlights of COVID-19 cases for May 16, 2020

On the 16th of May 2020, 176 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 5621 cases have been confirmed, 1472 cases have been discharged and 176 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 176 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos(95), Oyo(31), FCT(11), Niger(8),Borno(8), Jigawa(6), Kaduna(4), Anambra(3), Edo(2), Rivers(2), Nasarawa(2), Bauchi(2),Benue(1), Zamfara(1).

Breakdown of COVID-19 cases for May 16, 2020

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 2,373 1,796 541 36
Kano 761 633 93 35
FCT 397 282 108 7
Katsina 239 198 29 12
Bauchi 212 140 69 3
Borno 212 144 46 22
Jigawa 197 135 59 3
Ogun 145 73 67 5
Kaduna 138 80 55 3
Gombe 124 32 90 2
Sokoto 112 46 53 13
Oyo 107 77 28 2
Edo 95 55 35 5
Zamfara 74 35 34 5
Kwara 58 45 12 1
Osun 42 7 31 4
Rivers 35 11 21 3
Yobe 32 28 3 1
Nasarawa 31 25 5 1
Kebbi 31 10 17 4
Delta 25 12 9 4
Niger 22 19 2 1
Plateau 21 17 4 0
Adamawa 21 10 11 0
Ekiti 19 5 13 1
Ondo 19 6 12 1
Taraba 17 16 1 0
Akwa Ibom 16 2 12 2
Enugu 12 10 2 0
Ebonyi 9 8 1 0
Imo 7 5 2 0
Bayelsa 6 1 5 0
Benue 5 5 0 0
Anambra 5 4 1 0
Abia 2 1 1 0

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Okay.ng

Okay.ng

Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Back to top button
Close