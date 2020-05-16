COVID-19: Nigeria records 176 new cases — 95 in Lagos, total now 5621

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and seventy-six (176) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, May 16, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 95 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 31 in Oyo, 11 in FCT, 8 in Niger, 8 in Borno, 6 in Jigawa, 4 in Kaduna, 3 in Anambra, 2 in Edo, 2 in Rivers, 2 in Nasarawa, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Benue and 1 in Zamfara.

As of 11:55pm on 16th May, there are 5621 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One thousand, four hundred and seventy-two (1472) patients have been discharged with one hundred and seventy-six (176) deaths across the country.