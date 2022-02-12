Chasing erring motorists not part of our operational ethics, FSRC warns personnel

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned personnel of the corps against chasing erring motorists.

Assistant Corps Marshal, Rotimi Adeleye, Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone 12, gave the charge during a special walk to mark its 34th anniversary on Saturday in Bauchi.

The FRSC Zone 12 comprises Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States.

Mr Adeleye said the corps headquarters frowned at the poor attitude, warning that erring personnel would be sanctioned.

“This is a national directive of the Corps, when found guilty of the action, the team involved in the chase may lose their jobs as it is not part of the operational ethics of the Corps.

“We have all what it takes to apprehend a vehicle and it is just a matter of identifying the vehicle with its number.

“We can easily go to our database, get the details of the driver, the owner of the vehicle and quietly apprehend the vehicle,” he said.

Mr Adeleye said the Corps had achieved so much since inception in 1988 in view of the availability of logistics and enabling operational environment provided by the authorities.

“It could have been better for the Corps if we could monitor traffic with ease, especially gridlock with helicopters.

“We are also thinking of deploying drones during the Yuletide. There are sophisticated drones that can travel miles or kilometers to get to the source of a problem.

“The challenges are there but with the rate at which the Corps is moving, we are living above it,” he said.

In his remarks, Maikudi Umar, Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) Bauchi/Jos Chapter, said that eradication of the chasing syndrome would enhance safety on the road.

According to him, the trend is resulting to unnecessary road crashes across the country, and urged the Corps to apply stiffer punishment on defaulters.