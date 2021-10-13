Marwa assures UN of Nigeria’s readiness to go after drug cartels’assets

Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has assured the international community of Nigeria’s readiness to go after assets of drug barons and traffickers in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by NDLEA’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi

Marwa gave this assurance while delivering a presentation on Tuesday at the ongoing Third Committee Session of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

According to the statement, Marwa said: “Nigeria will remain undaunted in adopting dynamic strategies to counter new approaches adopted by organised criminals to make drug trafficking unattractive while ensuring forfeiture of the criminally-derived assets, a tested and powerful deterrent to the proliferation of drug crimes and criminalities.”

He added that the “Nigerian government has exhibited political will by demonstrating high commitment to the protection of public health and safety with the launch of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, a call for civil action for all Nigerians to buy in and take full ownership of the fight against the menace of illicit drugs.

“More so, Nigeria’s drug control efforts have received a tremendous thrust with unprecedented stakeholders’ involvement. We have engaged civil society groups, non-governmental organisations, academia and governments at all levels, as well as public enlightenment being strengthened with remarkable media visibility, even as the youths are regularly sensitised on social media platforms on the ugly consequences of illicit drugs and related criminalities.”

”Marwa went on: “Our consistent targeting of drug trafficking organisations has resulted in the arrest of 8,634 suspected drug traffickers and the seizure of over N100 billion in cash and drugs within the first eight months of this year. Perpetrators will go through the criminal justice system, with their fundamental human rights, is strictly upheld.”