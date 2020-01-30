News

Buhari in security meeting with service chiefs

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh January 30, 2020
Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a meeting with the service chiefs.

Okay.ng understands that those in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Mahashi (Rtd.); Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.).

Service chiefs in attendance include the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The meeting started at around 10 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

It can be recalled that the National Assembly had called on the President to sack the security chiefs over the issue of insecurity in the country.

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh was born and brought up in Katsina, he is a BSc holder from Ahmad Bello University Zaria. The founder of northern youth restoration movement and the pioneer chairman Funtua youth united for development. He is currently a reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
