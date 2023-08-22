Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola to Miss EPL Matches After Back Surgery

Manchester City’s head coach, Pep Guardiola, is set to miss the team’s upcoming English Premier League (EPL) matches as he recovers from a routine back surgery.

The 52-year-old coach underwent the procedure in Barcelona to address severe back pain that has been affecting him.

Guardiola’s absence will be notable during the team’s clashes with Sheffield United and Fulham.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Manchester City revealed that Guardiola’s surgery was successful and that he is expected to be back in action after the international break on September 16.

During his absence, Juanma Lillo, Guardiola’s assistant, will temporarily take over his coaching responsibilities on the touchline.

The statement from the club read, “Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem. The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr. Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

“In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return. He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break.

“Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon.”