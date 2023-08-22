News

Tinubu Appoints New NIMC Acting Director-General and DTAC Director

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of new leaders.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu named Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the acting Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

This decision coincides with the directive for the initiation of a 90-day pre-retirement leave for the current NIMC DG, Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, effective from August 24, 2023. Aziz is set to retire from service on November 24, 2023.

A statement released by the President’s Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, conveyed the details of the appointments.

According to the statement, President Tinubu sanctioned the appointment of Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the NIMC. Coker-Odusote’s tenure as acting DG is scheduled for 90 days, commencing on August 24, 2023.

Following this interim period, she will assume a full four-year term as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023.

The announcement also encompassed the appointment of Yusuf Yakub as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC). This decision follows the expiration of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.

Both appointments, according to Ngelale, take immediate effect.

