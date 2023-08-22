UK Police Charge Diezani for Bribery

An ex-Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, faces charges of bribery, according to British police. These charges stem from suspicions that she accepted bribes in exchange for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts, as reported by Reuters.

Alison-Madueke, aged 63, held a prominent role in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, serving as the petroleum resources minister from 2010 to 2015. Additionally, she held the position of president within the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Detailing the allegations, Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency’s International Corruption Unit, stated, “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts. These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”

The investigation revealed that Alison-Madueke allegedly benefitted from various perks, including over £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, private jet flights, lavish family holidays, and multiple London properties. The charges also involve rewards such as furniture, property renovations, staff expenses, private school fees, and luxury items from high-end designer stores like Cartier and Louis Vuitton.

Presently residing in the upscale neighborhood of St John’s Wood in West London, Alison-Madueke is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 2, 2023. The report, provided by Okay.ng, underscores that these charges follow a period of scrutiny by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) since her departure from office. Despite the allegations, Alison-Madueke has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Notably, in October 2022, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the final forfeiture of two Abuja properties and two luxury cars belonging to Alison-Madueke, valued at $2,674,418 and N380 million, to the Federal Government. These assets were identified as potentially stemming from unlawful activities, prompting the court’s decision.

Earlier this year, in May 2023, Alison-Madueke took legal action against the EFCC and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, alleging a false and malicious attempt to tarnish her reputation. She requested N100 million in damages and an apology in multiple national newspapers.

The ongoing saga involving Alison-Madueke highlights the complex legal and ethical issues surrounding high-profile corruption allegations and the pursuit of justice on an international scale.