Man arrested for defiling a 2-year-old girl in Edo

The Edo state police command has arrested a 63-year-old man identified as Sunday Igbinokhuaihe for allegedly defiling a young girl in the state.

Mr Subday lives at Urhonigbe in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state where she live with her parents, allegedly lured her into his room with a loaf of bread and thereafter finger her till he break her hymen while the girl’s mother was in the kitchen preparing dinner for the family.

The mother finds out in the evening when she tried bathing her and the girl screamed.

The mother didn’t waste time in reporting the issue to police who traced the suspect and arrest him.

Edo police spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor said Igbinokhuaihe has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Benin where he is currently being detained pending the conclusion of an investigation. He is expected to appear in court next week.