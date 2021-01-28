Nigeria records 1,861 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,861 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 27th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-773, FCT-285, Oyo-138, Rivers-111, Plateau-92, Nasarawa-83, Kaduna-59, Enugu-57, Imo-57, Edo-43, Kano-27, Kwara-20, Ebonyi-19, Abia-17, Ogun-12, Osun-12, Katsina-8, Bayelsa-6, Bauchi-5, Delta-5, Borno-4, Jigawa-4 and Zamfara-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 27th January, there are 126,160 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

100,365 patients have been discharged with 1,544 deaths across the country.