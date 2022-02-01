We remain committed to honouring promises to ASUU – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration remains committed to honouring promises made to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Buhari stated this on Tuesday when members of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President also assured the delegation of improved funding of universities and other institutions of higher learning in the country.

He thanked NIREC for intervening in the federal government and ASUU disputes in the past.

Buhari said: “I challenge ASUU to take cognizance of the fiscal pressures that we are currently facing. Nevertheless, we remain committed to honouring our promises.

“I will also like to encourage ASUU to continue to work with us toward finding resolutions to the challenges that confront us.

“My administration is committed to this engagement and dialogue, and I urge the union to stay the course toward a joint resolution in the best interest of our children and nation.

“To show our commitment, several payments have been made over the last six months, addressing several of the issues raised by ASUU details of which the Minister of Labour and Employment can make available to you.

“Funding has also been provided for the development of infrastructure across several public universities and several of them have started drawing down on this facility to improve their level of infrastructure.”