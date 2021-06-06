Makinde reacts as suspected herdsmen attack Oyo community

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has reacted to a recent attack by suspected herdsmen on Igangan, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

Okay.ng gathered that five residents were killed in the attack which started at around midnight on Sunday.

Security operatives who rushed to the scene also killed five of the attackers.

The gunmen had during the attack burnt a truck loaded with cassava flour and some cars.

Reacting to the incident on Twitter, Makinde expressed his shock while calling for calm as security operatives are in control of things.

“I have received the shocking news of the attacks on residents of Igangan, Ibarapaland, in the early hours of this morning. I am currently being briefed on the incidents. I urge residents to remain calm as security operatives are now in control of the situation,” he tweeted.