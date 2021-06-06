TB Joshua: 10 things you should know about the founder of Synagogue Church

The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as Prophet TB Joshua passed away few days to his 58th birthday.

Okay.ng had reported how TB Joshua died after a church programme on Saturday evening.

Here are 10 things you should know about the late TB Joshua as SCOAN members mourn all over the world:

1. He was born on June 12, 1963.

2. He died at the age of 57.

3. According to his church website, the prophet spent 15 months in his mother’s womb before he was born.

4. TB Joshua as he is popularly called founded Synagogue Church of All Nations in 1987.

5. He is well known for performing miracles, which attract expatriates from all over the world to Nigeria. His miracles were also a source of controversy.

6. The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria refused to identify with SCOAN over some practices.

7. In 2009, TB Joshua established a football club. Two members of his team, Sani Emmanuel, Ogenyi Onazi went on to play for Nigeria.

8. His last pastoral work according to his church was at the ‘Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting’ on Saturday.

9. He is also the founder of Emmanuel TV, which broadcasts the activities of his church.

10. In April 2021, YouTube suspended Emmanuel TV over Hate Speech, after a deliverance session where the prophet was delivering someone from ‘gay spirit.’