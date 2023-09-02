Makinde Approves Former RCCG Pastor, Afolabi Olaoye as Soun-elect of Ogbomosoland

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Prince Afolabi Olaoye as the new Soun-elect of Ogbomosoland.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, conveyed this news in a statement issued on Saturday.

He stated, “His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears.”

This appointment follows the passing of the last occupant of the stool, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, on December 12, 2021, at the remarkable age of 111.

Oba Oyewumi had ascended to the throne on October 24, 1973, and presided over Ogbomoso for an impressive 48 years.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of the Soun’s role in fostering harmony, understanding, and tolerance among the people of Ogbomosoland.

He called upon all the sons and daughters of this ancient city to collaborate with the monarch-elect to build upon the successes of his predecessors.

Prior to his appointment as the Soun-elect, Prince Afolabi Olaoye served as the lead pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus House, Washington DC, United States.

He transitioned to this revered position from a successful entrepreneurial career in 1992.

Additionally, Olaoye holds a bachelor’s degree in English Language and a master’s degree in industrial and labor relations.