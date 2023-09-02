Bandits Strike Kaduna Mosque, Kill Seven

A group of bandits mercilessly killed seven worshippers during an invasion of a mosque in Saya-Saya Village, located within the Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The horrifying event unfolded during the Friday night prayers, specifically the Isha’i (Sunset) prayers, at a local mosque in the village.

According to reports, five worshippers, including a vigilant leader, tragically lost their lives as the assailants opened fire inside the mosque during the prayer session. Additionally, two more victims fell to the bandits in different parts of the village.

An anonymous source disclosed these grim details, shedding light on the ruthlessness of the attackers. The head of the community, Abdulrahaman Yusuf, corroborated the incident, revealing that the vigilant leader of the village was among those killed in the mosque while congregants were engrossed in prayer.

Yusuf explained, “We suspect they traced the vigilant leader to the mosque to attack him. We were inside the mosque praying when they arrived and started shooting. Five persons were killed in the mosque, while a driver who brought food items to the village was also killed. The other person was killed at a nearby village.”

In response to the tragedy, heightened security measures have been put in place in Ikara. Yusuf also mentioned that one victim with gunshot wounds had been swiftly transported to Aminu Kano Hospital in Kano State for medical attention.

Security agencies, including soldiers and police from Ikara town and Palgore area, arrived at the scene around 12:30 a.m. However, by the time they reached the village, the bandits had already fled the area.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Alhassan, confirmed the attack and subsequent police mobilization to apprehend the culprits. He urged the public to report any suspicious activity or unfamiliar faces in their vicinity to ensure a rapid response from law enforcement.

Alhassan expressed concern about the delay in alerting the police, noting that the community had observed the presence of the bandits earlier in the day but had not reported it promptly.

The police chief emphasized the need for swift communication with security agencies when unusual situations arise, underscoring the importance of public cooperation in maintaining community safety and security.