Lagos State Government Warns Against Crossing Electrified Blue Rail Tracks

As the Lagos Blue Line Rail transport gears up for full commercial operations starting Monday, the Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to residents, emphasizing the importance of safety when it comes to crossing the electrified rail tracks.

The government has urged citizens to utilize the provided overhead bridges, prioritizing safety over shortcuts.

The Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, conveyed this vital message through his official social media platform on Saturday.

In a post via X, he reiterated the potential dangers of crossing the electrified rail lines, stating, “Dear Lagosians, please be reminded as we kick off the commercial operations of the Lagos Blue Line Rail transport on Monday, that the rail line is electrified. Don’t cross the rail lines because it is dangerous. Use the overhead bridges that have been provided by the government. Thank you.”

The first phase of the Blue Rail Line, spanning from Marina to Mile 2, encompasses five strategically located stations: Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Orile.

Abimbola Akinajo, the General Manager of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, also emphasized the importance of adhering to safety regulations related to the Blue Rail Line.

In a video message, she stressed that the rail system is electrified, making it crucial for individuals to use the designated overhead bridges.

Akinajo pointed out that extensive efforts have been made to ensure the safety of residents, including the installation of fences along the rail’s alignment and the provision of pedestrian crossings for those with physical challenges.

Despite these measures, some individuals have been observed cutting through the fences and attempting to cross the electrified tracks, which poses a significant danger to themselves and others.