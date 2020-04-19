Coronavirus: Katsina records two new cases, govt locks down LGA

The Katsina State Government has recorded two new cases in the state on Sunday, April 19.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari in tweets through his official Twitter handle also announced the lockdown of Katsina LGA from 7am on Tuesday and suspension of inter-local government movements until further notice.

He tweeted: “It is with grief that we announce the discovery of two new #COVID19 positive cases in Katsina LGA. In line with our earlier stand, the Katsina LGA will be under lockdown effective from 7am Tuesday. Residents are hereby directed to #Stay at Home to tame the spread of the virus.

“Stores and pharmacies that will be allowed to operate will be announced by the standing committee. Banks will remain open to enable civil servants to receive their salaries. We have also suspended, with immediate effect, inter-local government movements until further notice.”

