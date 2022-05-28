Home»News»Politics»LIVE: Tambuwal withdraws from presidential race at election venue LIVE: Tambuwal withdraws from presidential race at election venue Adamu AbubakarMay 28, 2022 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto State © Okay Nigeria Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has withdrawn from the ongoing primary election exercise. The Sokoto State Governor further backed Atiku to be the party’s flagbearer. More to follow… Tagstambuwal Adamu AbubakarMay 28, 2022 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print