LIVE: Tambuwal withdraws from presidential race at election venue

Adamu AbubakarMay 28, 2022
Less than a minute
Tambuwal
Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto State © Okay Nigeria

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has withdrawn from the ongoing primary election exercise.

The Sokoto State Governor further backed Atiku to be the party’s flagbearer.

More to follow…

Tags
Adamu AbubakarMay 28, 2022
Less than a minute
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button