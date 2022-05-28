ASUP suspends warning strike, directs members to resume work on Monday

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called off its two-week warning strike and asked members of the union to resume duties on Monday, May 30, 2022.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the union Abdullahi Yalwa, on Saturday.

The statement reads, “The two weeks definite strike of the Union will be rounding off on the 29th of May, 2022 as agreed by the emergency meeting of NEC.

“Consequently, the Union is requesting members to resume duties effective 30th of May, 2022 while hoping that government will take advantage of the window to address the 5 outstanding items.

“Further directives/ updates shall be released after the 103rd meeting of NEC which is scheduled to hold in the month of June 2022 during which the situation shall be reviewed.”