Musiliu Obanikoro loses APC senatorial ticket in Lagos

A former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, has lost the APC Lagos West Senatorial primaries ticket.

Senator Obanikoro lost to Idiat Adebule, a former deputy governor of Lagos State.

Recall that Mr Obanikoro’s son, Babajide Obanikoro (APC-Etiosa), also lost the APC ticket for a return to the House of Representatives in the area on Friday.

Mrs Adebule defeated Mr Obanikoro with 424 votes as against 119 and third aspirant, Kayode Opeifa, who polled four votes.

Emeka Okafor, APC Electoral Returning Officer who announced the result, said Mrs Adebule scored 424 votes to emerge the Lagos West APC Senatorial candidate for the 2023 general elections.

“We have 557 total votes cast, with 10 invalid votes. I hereby declare Dr Idiat Adebule winner of APC Lagos West Senatorial Primary election,” he said.

Mrs Adebule in her acceptance speech thanked the party leaders and delegates for their support toward her victory.

The former deputy governor urged the electorate to give their full support to the party in the 2023 general elections, and assured the constituents of proper and good representation at the National Assembly.

Mr Obanikoro, however, walked out from the election venue before the end of the counting exercise and declined comments.