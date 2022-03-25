LISTEN: Rema drops debut album ’Rave and Roses’

Mavin superstar, Divine Ikubor, popularly known by his stage name Rema, has released his much-anticipated debut album titled “Raves and Roses”.

The 16-track project includes previously released songs “Soundgasm“, “Calm Down“ and “FYN“.

Rema featured top international artists like Chris Brown, 6LACK and Aj Tracey.

Speaking on the release of the album, the Woman singer said in a post via his Instagram page: “Here’s a piece of my soul to you, my debut Album Rave & roses out now.

“Thank you for the love & support over the years, now RAVE relentlessly! #raveandroses🌹🦇“

Listen to the album on all digital stores here.