Kaduna govt relaxes 24-hour curfew in Kaura, Jema’a LGAs

The Kaduna State Government has relaxed a 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Aruwan, the curfew is now from 6pm-6am daily.

He said: “The decision to relax the curfew hours from 6pm to 6am was reached after a review of the security situation presented by security agencies at a peace engagement.

“By this development, there will be movement in the areas from 6am to 6pm, while the curfew is to be observed from 6pm to 6am daily.

“The government wishes to reiterate that the initial declaration of the 24-hour curfew was to avert escalation of violence. Monitoring of the situation will continue.

“Should security assessments necessitate it, the government will not hesitate to revert to a 24-hour curfew.”