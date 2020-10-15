HeadlinesNews

Strike: FG, ASUU meeting ends in deadlock

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 15, 2020
Less than a minute
File Photo: ASUU leaders and FG Representatives in meeting

The meeting between the representative of the Federal Government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), held on Thursday, ended in deadlock.

The meeting was to discuss the controversial Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which led to ASUU members embarking on an indefinite strike since March.

Okay.ng understands that the two parties during the meeting maintained their positions on IPPIS.

However, another meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, 21st October, 2020.

More to come…

Tags
