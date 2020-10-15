Strike: FG, ASUU meeting ends in deadlock

The meeting between the representative of the Federal Government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), held on Thursday, ended in deadlock.

The meeting was to discuss the controversial Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which led to ASUU members embarking on an indefinite strike since March.

Okay.ng understands that the two parties during the meeting maintained their positions on IPPIS.

However, another meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, 21st October, 2020.

More to come…