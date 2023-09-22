Let Mohbad’s Widow Grieve in Peace, Stop DNA Test Demands – Mary Njoku

Prominent Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, has taken a stand against the calls for a DNA test on the son of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Following the untimely demise of the young artist on September 12, 2023, and his subsequent burial in Ikorodu, Lagos, speculation regarding the paternity of his child, Liam, has stirred conversations on social media.

Some concerned individuals and netizens have urged for a DNA test to be conducted on Liam due to the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

This has triggered a broader conversation on social media platforms.

Mary Njoku, known for her outspokenness on pertinent social issues, joined the discourse via her Instagram page.

In her statement, she passionately criticized those advocating for the DNA test, emphasizing that a widow should be allowed to mourn her husband in peace.

In her Instagram post, Mary Njoku stated, “Asking a mourning widow to submit her son for a DNA test is pure evil. Haba! She just lost a husband! Lost a father to her child! She lost her helper and protector of over 10 years! Let her mourn in peace!”

The actress continued, “If you can’t support her, don’t add to her misery! Small money don enter now, we are asking for DNA test. Just because she isn’t rich.

”If her husband didn’t doubt the paternity of his child, who are we to think otherwise? Abeg make una no let the dead para for una o! Don’t frustrated his family!!!! Let’s focus on getting #justiceformohbad.”