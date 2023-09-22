Army Rescues Six Abducted Zamfara Varsity Students

The Nigerian Army has successfully liberated six out of the 24 students confirmed abducted from the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State.

The brazen attack unfolded when a sizable number of bandits descended upon three of the university’s hostels, employing forceful entry through windows to abduct 24 unsuspecting students.

In a valiant response, military personnel swiftly engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle. Despite the bandits managing to escape with their captives, the military’s efforts yielded a glimmer of hope.

A highly-placed military source closely associated with Brigadier General Sani Ahmed, the Commander of 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau, disclosed to Channels TV that six of the abducted students have been successfully rescued.

The operation, led by Brigadier General Sani Ahmed in collaboration with other security agencies, is currently underway in the forested region along Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State. Their primary objective is to secure the release of the remaining victims.

In a significant development, the source also revealed that a number of bandits were neutralized, and a cache of weapons was recovered during the course of this high-stakes operation.