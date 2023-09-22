Sanwo-Olu Appoints Olabode Agoro as New Lagos’ Head of Service

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has officially appointed Olabode Shaheeb Agoro as the 22nd Head of Service (HoS) for the state’s public service.

This appointment, which follows a circular dated September 21, 2023, signed by the outgoing HoS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, will take effect from September 30, 2023.

The circular said: “It is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State has approved the appointment of Mr. Agoro, Olabode Shuaheeb as the 22nd Head of Civil Service.

“The appointment is to take effect from 30th September, 2023. It is expedient to note that the new Head of Service joined the Lagos State Public Service on 1st July 2003 and had since served the State meritoriously before his elevation to the status of a Permanent Secretary on 3rd August, 2015.”

According to the circular, “Until this appointment, Mr. Agoro, Olabode Shuaheeb, who succeeds Mr. Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola, was the Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau.

“To this end, all Public Servants are hereby enjoined to accord the newly appointed Head of Service all necessary support required to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and, by extension, take the State Public Service to greater heights.”

The circular added that without prompting, all Public Servants are expected to consistently exhibit the time-tested Public Service Values such as commitments, integrity, transparency, accountability, probity and loyalty in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

“While wishing the new Head of Service a most rewarding and successful tenure of Office, Accounting Officers are hereby enjoined to take note of this Circular and give it the widest publicity it deserves,” it stated.