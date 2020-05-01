News

LASEMA gives update on fuel tanker fire incident in Obalende, Lagos

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 1, 2020
Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it managed to put out a fire caused by a fallen fuel tanker laden with fuel which left one person dead and 15 injured.

According to the agency’s Director-General Dr Olufemi Damilola Osanyintolu, the accident which occured in front of NNPC Filling Station, Obalende, Ikoyi on Friday evening, injured a firefighter who was part of the emergency responders.

He said: “The agency received a distress call on the above incident concerning a 45,000 liter capacity tanker loaded with PMS which was ablaze having fallen on its side directly in front of the petrol station.

“Efforts to combat the flames by the agency’s officials and men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service have been successful and the fire has been extinguished and the station and surrounding buildings protected.

“Unfortunately, the inferno resulted in a single (1) fatality, fifteen (15) minor casualties and one (1) major casualty who happens to be a Lagos State firefighter. He has been subsequently transferred to the Lagos State General Hospital for treatment while minor casualties received on the scene medical attention.

“We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away and allow the responders to conclude recovery when we will be able to clear the road for vehicular traffic.”



