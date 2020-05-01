Featured

Highlights: Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria for Friday, May 1

Photo of Okay.ng Okay.ng May 1, 2020
Less than a minute
  • On the 1st of May 2020, 238 new confirmed cases and ten deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
  • No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
  • Till date, 2170 cases have been confirmed, 351 cases have been discharged and 68 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
  • The 238 new cases are reported from twenty-two states- Kano (92), FCT (36), Lagos (30), Gombe (16), Bauchi (10), Delta (8), Oyo (6), Zamfara (5), Sokoto (5), Ondo (4), Nasarawa (4), Kwara (3), Edo (3), Ekiti (3), Borno (3), Yobe (3), Adamawa (2), Niger (1), Imo (1), Ebonyi (1), Rivers (1), Enugu (1).


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,170
+238
Deaths
68
+10
Recovered
351
Active
1,751
Last updated: May 1, 2020 - 11:30 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,392,718
+88,797
Deaths
239,178
+5,354
Recovered
1,077,278
Active
2,075,668
Last updated: May 1, 2020 - 11:30 pm (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Okay.ng

Okay.ng

Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Back to top button
Close