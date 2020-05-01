Featured
Highlights: Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria for Friday, May 1
- On the 1st of May 2020, 238 new confirmed cases and ten deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
- No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
- Till date, 2170 cases have been confirmed, 351 cases have been discharged and 68 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
- The 238 new cases are reported from twenty-two states- Kano (92), FCT (36), Lagos (30), Gombe (16), Bauchi (10), Delta (8), Oyo (6), Zamfara (5), Sokoto (5), Ondo (4), Nasarawa (4), Kwara (3), Edo (3), Ekiti (3), Borno (3), Yobe (3), Adamawa (2), Niger (1), Imo (1), Ebonyi (1), Rivers (1), Enugu (1).
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
2,170
+238
Deaths
68
+10
Recovered
351
Active
1,751
Last updated: May 1, 2020 - 11:30 pm (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
3,392,718
+88,797
Deaths
239,178
+5,354
Recovered
1,077,278
Active
2,075,668
Last updated: May 1, 2020 - 11:30 pm (+01:00)