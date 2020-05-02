News

Gov Masari loses 85-year-old mother-in-law

May 2, 2020
Less than a minute

Hajiya Fatima Ibrahim Abba, the mother-in-law to Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, has died at the age of 85.

Okay.ng reports that the mother to Zakiyya Bello Masari, the second wife of Katsina State Governor, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.

According to a source in Katsina, the Hajiya Zakiya died after suffering from an unknown illness.

Governor Masari attended her funeral (Jana’iza) at Unguwar Alkali in Katsina as she was buried on Friday according to Islamic rites.



