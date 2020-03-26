HeadlinesNews

Lagos set to discharge 6 coronavirus recovered patients

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye March 26, 2020
The Lagos State Government is set to discharge six coronavirus patients who have recovered.

The Special Assistant to Lagos state governor on health, Tunde Ajayi disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to Ajayi, the patients are ready to be discharged by the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

He wrote: “Six of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There is something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead.”

With this development, the number of recovered patients will raise from 2 to 8.

Nigeria had so far recorded 51 cases of the COVID-19 from eleven (11) states: Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Bauchi, Osun, and Rivers.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

51
Confirmed
1
Deaths
2
Recovered


