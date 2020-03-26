Coronavirus: Lagos to deploy fumigation machines across state
In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Lagos State Government has announced its plan to fumigate the entire state.
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu via his Twitter handle on Thursday disclosed that fumigation machines will be deployed in every part of the state metropolis.
He said: “To ensure we keep our environment safe and curtail the contagion of #COVID19, we are deploying disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state.
“These fumigation machines will be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of our public spaces & surfaces.
“We are very aggressive in our efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus in the State. We all have to #TakeResponsibility and do our part in ensuring we remain safe and healthy.”
We all have to #TakeResponsibility and do our part in ensuring we remain safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/gWIj7ZGrUe
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 26, 2020