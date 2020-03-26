Coronavirus: Lagos to deploy fumigation machines across state

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Lagos State Government has announced its plan to fumigate the entire state.

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu via his Twitter handle on Thursday disclosed that fumigation machines will be deployed in every part of the state metropolis.

He said: “To ensure we keep our environment safe and curtail the contagion of #COVID19, we are deploying disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state.

“These fumigation machines will be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of our public spaces & surfaces.

“We are very aggressive in our efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus in the State. We all have to #TakeResponsibility and do our part in ensuring we remain safe and healthy.”