Ondo governor tests negative for coronavirus

Muhammad A. Aliyu March 26, 2020
Less than a minute
Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has said he tested for coronavirus (COVID—19) and the result returned negative.

Akeredolu made the announcement on Thursday via his Twitter handle.

He wrote: “Good morning sir. The result is negative. Congratulations your Excellency” I just received the above text from the Commissioner for Health regarding my #Covid19 test results. We give all the glory to God. Wish everyone affected speedy recovery.”

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

51
Confirmed
1
Deaths
2
Recovered


