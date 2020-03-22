News
Lagos records three new cases of COVID-19, now 30 in Nigeria
Nigeria has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients with the disease to 30 — but two have been discharged.
According to the National Centre for Disease Control, the new cases were recorded in Lagos state. Two of the cases are said to be returning travellers while one of them had contact with a confirmed case.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
27
Confirmed
0
Deaths
2
Recovered