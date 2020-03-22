COVID-19: Stay at home for 14 days — Lagos govt orders workers

The Lagos State Government has ordered workers from Grade Level 1-12 to stay at home for the next 14 days in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement during a press briefing on Sunday.

According to the governor, the stay-at-home order will take effect from tomorrow 23rd of March, 2020.

He said: “In addition to previous measures, I hereby direct that all public officers in the entire unified public service from grade level one to 12 which constitutes about 70% of our entire workforce should stay at home from Monday, March 23, 2020, for fourteen days at the first instance.

“We’ll review this as time goes on. Members of the public are advised to refrain from visiting any of our physical offices and to transact such businesses as is possible on the phone or online channels.”

Sanwo-Olu also noted that the order does not affect first responders whom he listed to include medical personnel, fire service officers, personnel of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and Lagos Waste Management Authority.