COVID-19: Governor Ikpeazu reveals why coronavirus won’t enter Abia State

Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Nigeria’s Abia State has revealed that his State will not witness the coronavirus.

The Governor disclosed that God had promised the people of the state that no disease would touch them.

Speaking about the virus, Governor Ikpeazu said, “Abia is the only state that is mentioned in the Bible.

“We have been promised by God that none of these diseases will get to us. We saw Ebola and pox, even this one (coronvirus) it won’t get to us”.

Meanwhile, Abia State is yet to record a case since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria.