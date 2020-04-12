HeadlinesNews

COVID-19: Nigeria records 5 new confirmed cases, total now 323

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 12, 2020
Nigeria has recorded five (5) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 2 of the cases are from Lagos, 2 in Kwara and 1 in Katsina.

As of 09:10 pm on 12th April, there are 323 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Eighty-five (85) patients have been discharged with ten (10) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states with FCT:

  1. Lagos- 176
  2. FCT- 56
  3. Osun- 20
  4. Edo- 12
  5. Oyo- 11
  6. Ogun- 7
  7. Bauchi- 6
  8. Kaduna- 6
  9. Akwa Ibom- 5
  10. Katsina-5
  11. Kwara- 4
  12. Delta- 3
  13. Enugu- 2
  14. Ekiti- 2
  15. Rivers-2
  16. Ondo- 2
  17. Benue- 1
  18. Niger- 1
  19. Anambra- 1
  20. Kano-1


