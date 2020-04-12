COVID-19: Nigeria records 5 new confirmed cases, total now 323

Nigeria has recorded five (5) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 2 of the cases are from Lagos, 2 in Kwara and 1 in Katsina.
As of 09:10 pm on 12th April, there are 323 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
Eighty-five (85) patients have been discharged with ten (10) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states with FCT:
- Lagos- 176
- FCT- 56
- Osun- 20
- Edo- 12
- Oyo- 11
- Ogun- 7
- Bauchi- 6
- Kaduna- 6
- Akwa Ibom- 5
- Katsina-5
- Kwara- 4
- Delta- 3
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 2
- Rivers-2
- Ondo- 2
- Benue- 1
- Niger- 1
- Anambra- 1
- Kano-1
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
323
+5
Deaths
10
Recovered
85
Active
228
Last updated: April 13, 2020 - 12:19 am (+01:00)
