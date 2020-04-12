COVID-19: Nigeria records 5 new confirmed cases, total now 323

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded five (5) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 2 of the cases are from Lagos, 2 in Kwara and 1 in Katsina.

As of 09:10 pm on 12th April, there are 323 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Eighty-five (85) patients have been discharged with ten (10) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states with FCT: