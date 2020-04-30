Lagos NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo loses mother aged 87

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, MC Oluomo, has lost his mother, Alhaji Zinat Abebi Omotowo.

This announcement was made in a statement shared via MC Oluomo’s Instagram page on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “Alhaja Abebi Zinat Omotonwo mother of the Chairman, NURTW Lagos State Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya *MC Oluomo* has passed away early dis morning.

“The aged woman who was Muslim until her death passed away peacefully in her residence located at NNPC She will be buried today in line with Islamic rites at her residence. The members of the family however appreciate everyone that has been calling to condole with the family since the news filter out.

They appreciate their concern and uses this avenue to inform them that the burial will be attended strictly by family members Only.

“We appreciate and understand that there are so many people who would have loved to pay their last respect to our late Mother Alhaja Abebi Zinat Omotonwo but will be unable to do so due to the present ban on large gatherings.

“Please no visitation is allow for now, phone call or text messages will be appreciated. Thanks for your understanding and Cooperation.

“May Allah accept her soul.”