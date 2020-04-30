Celebrities

Kodak: Nigerians pay tribute as video vixen dies

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter April 30, 2020
Kodak (Love Divine)
Kodak (Love Divine)

Nigerians on social media are currently mourning a video vixen known as Kodak, who passed away on Wednesday, April 29.

According to reports, the Nigerian dancer, whose real name is Love Divine, died of electric shock while charging her phone at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos.

Kodak was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

No official statement has been released by her management or family as at the time of filing this report.

However, several celebrities like Nigerian singer, Olamide paid tribute to Kodak.

