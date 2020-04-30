Kodak: Nigerians pay tribute as video vixen dies

Nigerians on social media are currently mourning a video vixen known as Kodak, who passed away on Wednesday, April 29.

According to reports, the Nigerian dancer, whose real name is Love Divine, died of electric shock while charging her phone at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos.

Kodak was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

No official statement has been released by her management or family as at the time of filing this report.

However, several celebrities like Nigerian singer, Olamide paid tribute to Kodak.

Here are some reactions underneath:

R.I.P KODAK 💔 somethings are just hard to figure out or question’ 😭 so sad. — #BODY – NEW MUSIC OUT NOW (@Pepenazi) April 30, 2020

RIP PICTURE KODAK 🕊 I will always remember you for the amazing person that you were, you brought life to everything you touched, it’s too hard for me to grasp the concept of your death but I hope you’re in a better place 😓 pic.twitter.com/dcCCiTI01n — Nigerian Adele 👩🏻‍🦳 🏴‍☠️ (@BlaqBonez) April 30, 2020

This 2020 self ehn .. gboro oluwa ooooh .. use ur sense o , tired of hearing bad news . Rip Kodak ☹️ — CHINKO EKUN 🐅 (@ChinkoTiger) April 30, 2020

Wow This is sooo sad!!! RIP Kodak❤️.. May God keep us all 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Shaydee Folarin (@ShaydeeBoi) April 30, 2020

Omo i don’t know how the people really close to P.Kodak be feeling right now but man my heart is heavy! the two times we met was pure vibes!! 🕯💔 pic.twitter.com/heP5dGsHMw — DREMO 🔥🐉 (@Dremodrizzy) April 30, 2020