Coronavirus: 16 almajiris from Kano test positive in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has announced 16 almajiri kids deported from Kano tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

Amina Baloni, Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, made this disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

According to the commissioner, their test results returned positive from the samples of 40 people who took the test.

She said one of the 17 cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday was a repeat test from an existing patient and that the agency has been notified of the error.

The statement said: “The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has confirmed the sad news that there are 16 new COVID-9 cases in the state. These new cases are almajiris who came from Kano.

“Their test results returned positive from a sample of 40 persons whose test results were released today. These latest cases have raised the number of active COVID-19 cases in Kaduna state from nine to 25.

“The high number of positive results from persons with travel history from outside the state confirm the Kaduna State Government’s fears about the danger of infection from neighbouring states and the role of interstate travel in facilitating the spread of COVID-19 across state lines.

“One of the 17 cases announced by NCDC was a repeat test from an existing patient. Their attention has been drawn to it and it will be remedied.”