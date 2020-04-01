News

Lagos health commissioner gives update on Abba Kyari’s health condition

April 1, 2020
Less than a minute
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that the Chief Of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who tested positive for COVID-19 is well and recuperating.

On Tuesday, Abayomi speaking to reporters however noted that he does not know the current location of the top aide to President but they are in constant communications.

He said: “I’m not aware of the Chief of Staff’s itinerary, so I don’t know where he is.

“We exchange messages on WhatsApp but from WhatsApp, you can’t tell where somebody is.

“We are exchanging information but I haven’t asked him for his location. He seems well and happy and we are exchanging information on strategic issues and it’s been a long time we’ve talked about his health so I presume he’s made a full recovery.”

It can be recalled that Abba Kyari had few days in a statement confirmed that he has contracted COVID-19.



