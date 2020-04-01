CNN presenter Chris Cuomo tests positive for COVID-19

An anchor of CNN, Chris Cuomo has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The test result of his younger brother of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York also returned positive.

On Tuesday, Cuomo through his Twitter handle disclosed that he has contracted the deadly virus.

He posted: “So in these difficult times that seem to be more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that am positive for coronavirus.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had a fever, chills and shortness of breath.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness.

“I am actually quarantined in my basement which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased.

“I will do my shows from here.

“We will all beat this by being smart, tough and united!”