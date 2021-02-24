Senate confirms Abdulrasheed Bawa as new EFCC Chairman

The Senate on Wednesday approved the nomination of Abdulrasheed Bawa for appointment as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC).

Bawa’s was confirmed after being grilled for over two hours by the Senators with the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, moderating.

President Muhamadu Buhari had a fortnight ago forwarded Bawa’s name to the Senate, requesting the upper chamber to confirm his appointment as new chairman of the anti-graft agency.

During the screening exercise, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege said Bawa’s nomination has generated hope for the youth.

“Ordinarily I’d have pleaded for him to take a bow but let him further showcase himself. This nomination has generated hope,” Omo-Agege said.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for this nomination. This is the first time we are sticking within the EFCC to govern this institution.”

Bawa denied the allegation that he sold assets recovered by the anti-graft agency for personal gain.

He also said his nomination has given hope to Nigerian youths.

“I’m not unaware, my nomination has caused a lot of hope for the teeming youth. I’m going to give them good representation,” he said.