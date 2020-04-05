Lagos govt releases details of COVID-19 patient who died on April 4

The Lagos State Government has announced the death of coronavirus (COVID-19) who died on passed away on Saturday, April 4th, 2020.

Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner of Health in the state, made the announcement through his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to the health commissioner, the deceased was a 36-year-old Nigerian, male who died in a private facility on April 4, 2020.

He tweeted: “We lost a COVID-19 patient; a 36-year-old Nigerian male, who died in a private facility on 4th April, 2020.

“Total number of COVID-19 patients who have died are now 2.

“One case was evacuated, thus bringing the total number of evacuated to 2.

“Let StaySafe#ForAGreaterLagos.”

It can be recalled that Nigeria had so far recorded a total of 224 cases with five (5) deaths and twenty-seven (27) recovered patients.