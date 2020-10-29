Lagos govt directs all schools to reopen Monday

The Lagos State Government has ordered all schools in the state to resume academic activities on Monday, 2nd of November 2020.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state commissioner for education, Folasade Adefisayo, on Thursday.

According to the statement, boarders in public schools can resume on Sunday, November 1.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the State beginning from Monday, 2nd of November, 2020 while boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, 1st of the same month.”

Okay.ng recalls that the state government had asked schools to close following unrest after the #EndSARS protests.