FG expresses commitment to ensuring Okonjo-Iweala emerge WTO DG

The federal government through the ministry of foreign affairs has expressed its commitment to making sure that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emerges director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

The ministry made this disclosure in a statement by its spokesman, Ferdinand Nwonye, on Thursday.

According to the statement, Nigeria will continue to consult with stakeholders ahead of the WTO’s November 9 general council meeting.

The statement reads partly: “The ministry of foreign affairs wishes to inform that the third and final round of the selection process of thc director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) was concluded On Tuesday, 27th October, 2020 and the result was formally announced on Wednesday, 28th October, 2020.

“The candidate from Nigeria, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has secured the support of majority of the member countries but is yet to be declared and returned the winner.

“This is because apart from winning the election, all 164 member states of WIO were expected to adopt the winner by consensus; in accordance with the rule of procedure ofthe WTO.

“It is important to highlight that Dr Okonjo-lweala has secured cross-regional backing with only the United States opposing the consensus.

“Nigeria will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lofty aspiration of her candidate to lead the World Trade Organisation is realised.”

Okay.ng recalls that Okonjo-Iweala had on Wednesday being declared as the most preferred candidate to head the WTO.

However, the United States government opposed the Nigerian candidate for the WTO top job.