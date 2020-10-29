IPPIS, UTAS: FG, ASUU meeting end in deadlock

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) deadlocked on Wednesday as they failed to agree on the payment platform to be used in disbursing the salary arrears and the N30bn Earned Allowance of the university lecturers.

The FG team led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had offered to pay the salary arrears and the N30bn Earned Allowances of the university lecturers through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System platform pending the roll-out of ASUU’s preferred platform, the University Transparency and Accountability Solution.

But the ASUU delegation led by its National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, insisted that the payment should be made through the UTAS.

Sequel to their failure to reach a consensus, the parties agreed to consult their respective principals and stakeholders and adjourned till next week Wednesday.