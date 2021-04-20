Lagos govt announces plan to conduct LG election in July

The Lagos State government says it plans to hold its local government council poll in July.

Ayotunde Phillips, chair of Lagos State Independence Electoral Commission (LASIEC), said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mrs Phillips said election into the offices of Chair, Vice Chair and Councillors in all the 20 local councils and 37 LCDAs in the state would hold that day.

“The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) the body charged with the statutory responsibility of electoral management and administration is committed to conducting a free, fair, credible and inclusive election.

“The Statutory Notice shall be published very soon,” the LASIEC chairperson said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tenure of the incumbents, who have been in power since 2017, will expire in July.

The state Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) had advised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to set machinery in motion for the conduct of local council election.

The state IPAC Chair, James Adeshina, spoke against the backdrop of insinuations that the state would not conduct council elections in 2021 since there was no provision for such exercise in the 2021 budget of the state.

He said that IPAC members would not support the appointment of sole administrators or caretaker committees when the tenure of the incumbents expires.