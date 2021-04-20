NewsSports Ed Woodward resigns as Manchester United vice-chairman Agency Report with Okay.ngApril 20, 2021 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Ed Woodward Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has resigned from his role after the collapse of the European Super League. More details later… Via Okay.ng Source AFP TagsEd Woodward Manchester United Agency Report with Okay.ngApril 20, 2021 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print