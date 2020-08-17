Lagos extends operating hours of markets

The Lagos State Government has increased operating hours of both food markets and non-food markets across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs in the state, Wale Ahmed, on Sunday evening.

According to Ahmed, markets have been allowed to open by 8am and close at 6pm.

He also noted that food markets in Lagos are to open on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while non-food markets open will open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“All traders to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols for their safety and that of the residents at large,” he said.