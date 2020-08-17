Tribunal cancels Bayelsa governorship election

The Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Petition Tribunal in Abuja has nullified the election of Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

A three-member panel of justices presided by Justice Ibrahim Sirajo on Monday upheld the petition of the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) hinged on the exclusion of the party in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

The panel ordered fresh election in the states within 90 days.

Diri, was sworn in as governor after the Supreme Court sacked David Lyon

of the All progressives Congress, APC as governor-elect 24 hours before his inauguration.

A five-member panel of justices of the apex court led by Justice Mary Odili, in a unanimous judgement, held that Degi-Eremieoyo, running mate of David Lyon, presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).